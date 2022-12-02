Police arrest suspect over fatal shooting of Takeoff

A man has been arrested over the murder of late Migos member Takeoff.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old.

Now, Houston Police have said in a press conference that suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, faces a murder charge for the death of the late rapper, according to The Daily Beast.

“We lost a good man,” Police Chief Troy Finner said. “Hundreds of people I talked to spoke to what a great individual he was.”

Police also announced the arrest of another man named Cameron Joshua in connection to the shooting.

The 22-year-old was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot, but Police Sergeant Michael Burrow said investigators believe it was Clark’s gunfire that killed the rapper.

BOOKING PHOTO: Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, charged with the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff). #hounews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jXxMrbt7fa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

According to previous reports, a man opened fire after a disagreement broke out during a game of dice. Takeoff was pronounced dead by officers at the scene, after suffering a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Two other people also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police today said that Takeoff was not involved in the argument or the dice game, calling him an “innocent bystander.”

Following his death, Qauvo’s sister Kashara Marshall shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.

Posting to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Find out who did this to my NEPHEW!!!!!!!!! By any MEANS.”

The arrest comes just hours after Migos bandmate Offset played his first gig since the death of Takeoff.

During the 30 minute set at the E11even club in Miami, he said: “We’re doing this for my brother. For Takeoff, let’s do this shit.”

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff by performing ‘Last Memory’ from the late rapper’s 2018 album ‘The Last Rocket’.