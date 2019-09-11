Police blast AC/DC on their radio to clear cattle from the road

It's a highway to hell...

Police in Montana indulged in a creative way to move a bison blocking the road – by blasting out AC/DC.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the road-blocking bison on their Facebook page below, stating: “Being a deputy around West Yellowstone comes with unusual duties, including herding bison off the highway so no one gets hurt. When deputies respond to a bison on the road, they turn on lights and siren and encourage the animal to leave the road with an air horn. With a reluctant bison, they’ve been known to play AC/DC’s ‘Hell’s Bells’ over the speakers – that usually seems to work.”

A smiliar incident happened in Vancouver in July, when a woman scared a cougar off by playing Metallica‘s ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ on her phone. The clip caught the attention of frontman James Hetfield, who rang Dee Gallant when he heard about the incident.

“It’s surreal how quickly it happened and how far it’s gone. The fact that he’s so down to earth and such a great person, I’m very pleased to find that out first-hand,” she told Vancouver’s CTV News. “If you had told the 18-year-old me that this would happen, I never would’ve believed it. I would’ve just fallen out of my skin with excitement.”

Meanwhile AC/DC recently marked the 40th anniversary of their classic album ‘Highway to Hell’ on social media.

Back in April, the band’s longtime engineer Mike Fraser appeared to confirm that they had indeed returned to the studio to work on “something”.

It was also reported in April that former lead vocalist Brian Johnson is “absolutely” going to join the band on the road if they ever tour again.