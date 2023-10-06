Police called to IU’s home and label following death threats

Police were called to IU’s home and label office after serious death threats were made against the star, EDAM Entertainment has said.

The agency shared news of the incident in a statement made today (October 6) as it filed damages claims against online users who are accused of defamation and violating the singer and actor’s rights.

In the statement (per Soompi), EDAM Entertainment said that “the threats of violence” against IU had recently “escalated beyond any acceptable threshold”.

“Police were called to our offices, Kakao Entertainment, and the artist’s residency,” it continued. “The artist was filming at the time the threats were made, and after police confirmed the situation called for security, we stepped up the number of security protecting her.”

The label also stated that it had “filed claims for damages against the alleged for defamation, violation of rights, and all illegal acts committed by the alleged”.

“We have filed a request to receive personal information on the alleged and are currently waiting for the court’s decision,” it explained. “Once we receive the information, we will hold them legally accountable for their actions.”

Earlier this year, a criminal allegation of plagiarism was filed against IU, claiming she had infringed the copyright of “six musical works”. The case was dismissed by authorities in August, stating that the claim did not constitute a crime.

At the time, EDAM Entertainment promised to “relentlessly pursue acts that damage the character and reputation of the Artist until the end to prevent their recurrence”.

Meanwhile, IU and BTS’ Suga performed their 2020 collaboration ‘eight’ together for the first time in April when the rapper appeared on the singer’s YouTube series, IU’s Palette. Later in the episode, the duo also performed Suga’s recent single ‘People Pt.2’, which was released on his album ‘D-Day’, under the moniker Agust D.