Police cancel Fumez The Engineer’s London gig 20 minutes before doors

Drill rapper Fumez The Engineer‘s debut headline show in London on Friday (November 12) was cancelled by police 20 minutes before doors were due to open.

In a video posted to Twitter, the rapper emerged from outside the O2 Academy Islington venue to alert fans to the news.

“Everyone that’s here for the show, apologies…” he is heard saying. “The police have cancelled it… [I am] very sorry,” he added, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and saying that the police were saying that there was “planned violence” at the show.

He then added that “everyone will be issued refunds” before adding that, if the venue fails to issue the refunds, he will pay them with his own money.

Ban Drill? Fumez The Engineer says police cancelled his headline show tonight 20 minutes before doors opened 🚨👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BohnAsL2TE — Mixtape Madness (@MixtapeMadness) November 12, 2021

In a statement after the show, Fumez The Engineer added: “To my fans, my supporters and my family I’m sorry to announce my first ever headline show has been cancelled by the police.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who brought their tickets & made the effort to come down. I only found out 20 mins before the doors were meant to open that it was cancelled and it’s completely out of my control.”

In a tweet posted ahead of the show on Friday night, Islington Police revealed that a Section 60 order had been authorised for the N1 postcode, which includes the O2 Academy venue, from 5.40pm on Friday until 2am on Sunday.

“The O2 Academy has been closed for the evening and we would advise anyone planning on travelling to the venue not to do so,” they added.

When asked about the reasons behind the closure, a New Scotland Yard spokesperson told NME: “Following intelligence received around the potential for serious violence, police advice was given to the O2 Academy Islington in relation to a concert due to take place on the evening of Friday November 12.

“The venue took the decision to cancel the event. There have been no arrests and no reports of any injuries.”

A Section 60 order has been authorised for postcodes N1 in Islington from 17.40hrs this afternoon until 02.00hrs on Sunday. The O2 Academy has been closed for the evening and we would advise anyone planning on travelling to the venue not to do so. — Islington Police (@MPSIslington) November 12, 2021

A Section 60 order includes “powers to stop and search in anticipation of violence” and may be authorised “if a police officer of or above the rank of inspector reasonably believes that incidents involving serious violence may take place in any locality in his police area”.