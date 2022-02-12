Police investigating DaBaby after brawl with ex-girlfriend’s brother in bowling alley

Police are allegedly investigating DaBaby following a brawl with his ex-girlfriend’s brother in a bowling alley.

On Thursday night (February 10) DaBaby reportedly got in an argument with Brandon Bills and, it’s claimed, threw the first punch before a number of his associates got involved in the fight. Bills, brother to the mother of DaBaby’s daughter, DaniLeigh, refused medical treatment.

According to TMZ, DaBaby was thought to have left before the police arrived, but law enforcement sources say they’re investigating him for assault with a deadly weapon because he’s thought to have kicked Bills in the head while he was already on the ground.

Advertisement

Apparently DaBaby has also been banned from the bowling alley in Topanga, California.

After footage of the scrap went viral on social media, DaniLeigh took to Instagram Stories to call the fight “lame as hell”.

“Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!!” she wrote. “I pray this stops now !!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise.”

DaniLeigh calls DaBaby “LAME AS HELL” and “SAD” after him and his crew put a whoopin on her brother at a bowling alley in LA earlier.👀 pic.twitter.com/9LONJ7KPXT — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 10, 2022

Bills also took in Instagram to write: “If I had only 1 homie that night, everything would’ve been different. Not 1 person came to help me out.” DaBaby hasn’t commented on the incident.

Advertisement

Last year, DaBaby and DaniLeigh got into an altercation while on a livestream. DaBaby then called the police to remove his baby’s mother from his home following the disagreement, with DaniLeigh being charged with two counts of misdemeanour assault.

According to a lengthy statement shared by DaBaby after the argument was broadcast, he explained that he called the police to “swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behaviour put on display moments ago”.

According to a statement shared by DaniLeigh, she and DaBaby had been living together for the past three months, since their daughter was born, but “tonight he wanna come into the room talking ‘bout ‘I need to go’. Don’t matter where. I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out [of] her home at three months.”