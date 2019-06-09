The incident happened earlier this week.

Police in Los Angeles are investigating after footage has emerged of rapper Lil Xan brandishing a gun at a petrol station.

According to TMZ, Lil Xan, 22, was involved in a dispute with a man on Friday (June 7) who allegedly confronted the rapper about negative comments he made about Tupac’s music being “boring” in 2018.

The incident, which was filmed on the man’s phone, shows the two swapping insults until Lil Xan appears to pull out a handgun. The rapper eventually gets into his car before driving away.

Lil Xan responded to the incident in a now deleted post on Instagram, which read: “The media is gonna try and twist what just happened at a gas station, I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self [defence].

“Fuck all you old head ass bitches still talking about that 2pac shit like you own life. And stop picking on a kid.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The man is said to have reported the incident to police, who are now investigating.

Last November, Lil Xan said that he was heading into rehab in a bid to tackle his addictions after the death of Mac Miller.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper’s girlfriend Annie confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for opioid addiction, after previously confirming his plans to seek help.

“Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him,” she wrote. “We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album.”

Earlier this year, the rapper shared the news that he was “out and sober” after successfully completing time in rehabilitation.