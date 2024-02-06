Police release e-fit of suspect after teenager raped at Boardmasters 2022

Police have issued an e-fit of one of the men who allegedly raped a teenager while attending Boardmasters festival in 2022.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in a tent while attending the music festival in Newquay, Cornwall on the evening of August 13, 2022 (per BBC). Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an e-fit image of one of the men as part of an appeal for information.

According to the detectives, the suspected man was described as white with a tan and a South African accent. During the time of the incident, the man is thought to have been between the ages of 17 and 23. His height is said to be between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall, and he is described as muscular with dark blond hair and a slanted nose.

#LatestNews| Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in #Newquay have issued an e-fit image as part of an appeal for information. The 17-year-old girl was raped by two men at Boardmasters Festival on Saturday 13 August 2022.https://t.co/12KKWxCuFH pic.twitter.com/GH9EFlCSN4 — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

A description of the second suspect was also released. He was described as a tanned white male around the age of 19 and measuring 6ft 3in with a slim build. He had an English accent and a gold ring on his left hand and a gold signet ring on the other.

Detective Inspector Dan McKenzie shared a statement that read: “This was an extremely distressing attack for this young woman to endure and it has had a significant impact on her life.

“We continue to provide support to her through specially-trained officers. Our enquiries have been ongoing since this crime was reported and we remain committed to finding those responsible.

“We are now releasing an e-fit image and appealing to the public for help. We would urge people to look at the image carefully and to come forward if you recognise the man.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force’s website or to telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50220038524.

Advertisement

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.