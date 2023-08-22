Police reveal Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura wasn’t reported missing for six weeks

Songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura hadn’t been seen for almost six weeks before a missing persons report was filed, police have confirmed.

Leierth-Segura, who is also a singer, model and actor, co-wrote Katy Perry‘s 2013 single ‘Walking On Air’. According to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page, the 48-year-old Swedish native was last seen on Thursday, June 29.

Her friends last heard from her the following day (June 30), and they fear she could have been kidnapped. Leierth-Segura’s neighbours previously said they hadn’t seen her in weeks.

Now, the Beverly Hills Police Department have revealed that a missing persons report was not filed until August 8 – nearly six weeks after Leierth-Segura was last seen (via the Independent). An investigation into her disappearance is underway.

In a statement, police said: “After speaking with a Detective Bureau supervisor, I learned the report was taken on August 8, 2023, and this is an ongoing missing persons investigation.

MISSING PERSON: On 08/08/23, Camela Leierth-Segura was reported missing. She has not been heard from since 06/27/23. She is believed to be with her vehicle & may have an elderly black cat with her. If you have any information, please contact the Watch Commander at 310-550-4951. pic.twitter.com/Qofo8vm1dY — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) August 18, 2023

“The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police.”

Leierth-Segura’s family and friends back in Sweden are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety. The whereabouts of her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – and her 19-year-old pet cat, Morris, are also unknown.

When asked whether her disappearance is considered suspicious or if any foul play could be involved, BHPD responded: “A thorough, comprehensive and untainted investigation will take place (via Yahoo! News).

“At this time, I cannot confirm or deny any of the statements put out there by other media outlets as this is still preliminary.”

The musician’s longtime friend Liz Montgomery, who filed the missing persons report, wrote on social media: “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.