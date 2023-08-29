Police search for poet last seen at Shambala festival

Police have been searching for British-Nigerian writer and poet Gboyega Odubanjo, who was last seen at Shambala festival.

Odubanjo was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 26) at the festival which took place in Northamptonshire. His friends and family have asked if anyone who may have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts to come forward.

According to a statement by Northamptonshire Police, Odubanjo was last seen in the county’s Kelmarsh area — he is 5ft 6in with short black dreadlocks and a full-face beard. He usually wears glasses and was last seen wearing a beige/cream bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black long-sleeve clothing underneath, black trousers and dark-coloured shoes.

Odubanjo is an editor at bath magg – “a magazine of new poetry,” as well as a Roundhouse Resident Artist, and a recipient of the 2021 Eric Gregory Award for his New Poets Prize Pamphlet Aunty Uncle Poems.

One of his pamphlets titled While I Yet Live, was published by Bad Betty Press in 2019. His 2021 poem Oil Music was featured as poem of the month on The Guardian.

There have currently been no updates since Odubanjo was first reported missing. His friends, who have shared he also goes by “Yega”, are urging anyone who may have seen him in London during the bank holiday weekend to reach out to the police.

Police have urged him to contact friends or family if he sees this appeal.

Anyone with any information should contact the Northamptonshire Police department on 101, quoting the reference MPD1/2619/23.