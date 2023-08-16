Police seeking information after two stabbed in homophobic attack outside Clapham nightclub

Police have launched an investigation after two people were stabbed outside a Clapham nightclub, in what is thought to be a homophobic attack.

The incident took place around 10:15pm on Sunday (August 13), outside the Two Brewers on Clapham High Street.

The victims were two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, who reported that a man approached them and attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene. Now, Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an urgent investigation is underway.

Both men were hospitalised after the attack and police believe it was carried out as a homophobic hate crime. Discussing the investigation, Detective Inspector Gary Castle, from the local team in Lambeth, also said that he hopes people will come forward and share any information related to the attack.

“We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible,” a statement on the Metropolitan Police’s website read.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

Taking to social media yesterday (August 15), one shared his recollection of the incident and explained how he has received extensive support from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve not been feeling sad, nor angry, or confused… I’ve just been left [with] so many questions… to think what can lead to changing a person’s mind that much that they can feel it’s OK to attack anyone.”

“What today has strengthened in me, more than ever before, is that I could never, and have never, be prouder, happier, or more comforted, by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family,” he added. “I would NEVER change it for the world. I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan has also described the incident outside the Two Brewers as a “horrific hate crime” and “a tragic reminder of why we need Pride”.

A spokesperson for the venue also issued a statement to Mixmag stating: “We are fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

It continued: “We would like to reassure the LGBTQIA+ community that the safety and security of our guests remains our number one priority, our CCTV has been handed over to the police and enhanced security measures have now been put in place.”

Another live events venue in the area – The Clapham Grand – also announced an updated series of safety measures it will be implementing in light of the event, to help members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safer in the area.

These enhancements include stricter checks on all guests, any bags larger than a tote bag now having to be stored in the cloakroom, a medic being on-site for all larger events, an increased number of police in the area and more security available inside the venue.

“In light of the recent horrific events in the area, we wanted to share a few words of love and solidarity with those impacted, and to share an update on our safe guarding measures we are working on alongside the police and Safer Neighbourhoods Teams,” the caption read.

“Please do read through, and contact us if you have any questions. Remember, love will always win, and we are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community every single day.”