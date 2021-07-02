Police stop The Lathums from busking because they’re too “well known”

A busking gig by The Lathums was stopped from going ahead by police because the band are too “well known”.

The Wigan band were due to go on a ‘mini busking’ tour on Wednesday (June 30), starting in their hometown before moving on to Manchester.

However, after the gig in Wigan went ahead successfully, Greater Manchester Police stopped their gig at Piccadilly Gardens because The Lathums are too “well known” and officers feared that a “large crowd” would turn up.

Advertisement

“GMP were made aware of a popular band looking to perform in a public space at short notice within the city centre, the artists are well known, with a significant fan base and social media following,” police explained in a statement issued to Manchester Evening News.

“The ongoing risk to public health in relation to the spread of COVID-19 requires any event to be considered in line with current legislation. This event had significant potential to attract a large crowd into a public space without a COVID-19 risk assessment, crowd safety or event management plan being in place.”

It continued: “The earlier performance that took place in Wigan had further increased interest and therefore numbers who would likely attend a public performance.

“The City Centre team recognise the significant impact COVID-19 has had on individuals and businesses, we continue to work collaboratively across the hospitality, events and entertainment sector to ensure public safety and alignment to current COVID-19 restrictions.”

We’re sorry to say this but after being contacted by @GMPCityCentre they’ve decided to shut us down and we can no play a few songs for you. Gutted is an understatement and we hope to see you all soon. Stay safe and fingers crossed we get out of this mess ASAP x — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) June 30, 2021

The gig was scheduled for 5pm but 50 minutes before it was due to take place, the band tweeted: “We’re sorry to say this but after being contacted by @GMPCityCentre they’ve decided to shut us down and we can no play a few songs for you.”

Advertisement

They added: “Gutted is an understatement and we hope to see you all soon. Stay safe and fingers crossed we get out of this mess ASAP x”

A spokesperson for the band added: “The Lathums are humbled that an extremely busy force like Greater Manchester Police have taken time to look up the band, let alone judge them now too big to busk in public without drawing significant crowds.

“They can only thank their fans for giving that impression with their remarkable, ongoing support.”

They continued: “The Lathums haven’t ruled out a return to the city to fulfil their promise of a free, open-air performance, but would aim to do so under circumstances that the authorities feel that they can cope with.

“The band holds out hope that music events are soon afforded the same priority to continue as other mass gatherings.”

It comes after it was announced that outdoor music performances and busking were permitted following the latest relaxation of coronavirus rules on May 17.

You can see some pictures and clips from the band’s Wigan then centre gig below:

Only @TheLathums giving an impromptu gig in Wigan Town centre 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpwekQsIpP — Harry Robinson (@RobboHarry) June 30, 2021

What a 🎶🎸 treat in Wigan town centre today.

There's still time to read our interview with @TheLathums in the spring edition of Borough Life, also featuring @AL00100110AL @FireWithinWigan and @Sacha_Lord @ThisIsWigan_

👉 https://t.co/wT7ZWSk7Cu pic.twitter.com/zHVrYOMwp5 — Wigan Council (@WiganCouncil) June 30, 2021

Thank you to everybody in Wigan that came along, it was nice to return to a bit of normality. We’ll be in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens from 5pm x pic.twitter.com/5CPMphHvHp — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) June 30, 2021

Last week, The Lathums released new track ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, which hears the Wigan band encourage fans to appreciate the simple things.

The uplifting slice of guitar pop is anchored by the thoughtful lyrics of frontman Alex Moore, who uses the track to highlight the things “that matter most“.

Their latest release comes after the band released a new live album that captured their historic performance at May’s Sefton Park pilot event in its entirety.

The Wigan band joined the likes of Zuzu and Blossoms last month in performing to 5,000 people at the Liverpool park as part of government research into the safe return of live music.