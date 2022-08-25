Police urge Creamfields-goers to use drug amnesty bins to avoid “life-changing consequences”

Cheshire Constabulary has encouraged those attending the Creamfields North festival this weekend to leave any drugs or weapons in amnesty bins before entering the site.

In a stern warning, police said that anyone who is found to have taken prohibited items into the festival without disposing them risks “life-changing consequences”.

Cheshire Constabulary Superintendent Sarah Heath said in a statement (via Sky News) that searches will take place on entry and sniffer dogs will be present.

Advertisement

“Each year, months of planning goes into making sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of Creamfields taking place,” Heath said. “Just as in previous years, the event organisers will have a range of security measures in place such as searches before being granted entry and drug dogs in attendance.

“Amnesty bins are also in place at entrance points of the site for prohibited items and anyone who does not use these bins but is found to be in possession of drugs or weapons will be dealt with. So I would urge you to please think before you act as the decisions that you could make may have life-changing consequences.”

Heath added: “I must also make it clear that any form of criminality will not be tolerated and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the actions of a small minority do not impact those who are out having a good time.”

Acts including Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, David Guetta, Nina Kraviz, Bicep, Carl Cox, Becky Hill, Sub Focus, Skream, Camelphat and Peggy Gou are on the line-up.

Drugs amnesty bins have been used at previous UK events including the Bestival and V festivals, Ascot and The Grand National, and Caribbean carnivals.

Advertisement

Just over 100 crimes were reported at Creamfields North (the original festival) in 2021, most of them being drug-related, according to the Warrington Guardian, with 29 arrests made. Police in Essex made 16 arrests at the inaugural Creamfields South event in June.

Meanwhile, a warning was issued last month by harm reduction specialists The Loop after pills tested at Secret Garden Party were found to contain more than double the amount of MDMA.

The organisers of Boardmasters recently made their attendees aware of dangerously high-strength MDMA that was discovered on-site at this year’s festival.

Last summer the UK government was urged to back substance checks at such music events after a report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee (DCMS) warned of a surge in drug-related deaths.

Reading & Leeds subsequently launched an extensive drug outreach campaign at its 2021 twin festivals.