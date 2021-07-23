Polo G and Gunna team up with NBA player Kawhi Leonard for new track ‘Waves’

Polo G and Gunna have come together for a new record called ‘Waves’ – you can listen to it below.

Produced by Foreign Teck, Dez Wright, Mally Mall and Eesean Bolden, the track has been recorded for NBA player Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming ‘Culture Jam’ project, which is set to arrive later this year via Virgin Music Label.

The first track from the project was ‘Everything Different’, featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, which was released back in May.

Advertisement

“Jumped off the porch, plush, two-door Porsche/ Got vibes in New York, got stars in the Royce/ My style is Dior, got wild freaky hoes/ Keep codeine and pour, the wave with no shore,” Gunna raps on the chorus of ‘Waves’.

You can listen to the new track below:

Leonard, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, has put together ‘Culture Jam’ with Eesean Bolden, the senior vice president of A&R at Warner Records.

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Culture Jam’ will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports. The organisation was founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

“‘Culture Jam’ is about celebrating the union of hip-hop, sports, and community,” Bolden said in a statement.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Gunna and Young Thug posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves.

The people were freed from Fulton County Jail in the two artist’s native Atlanta, Georgia on April 25, where they were imprisoned while awaiting trial.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thug said in an interview with WSB-TV2. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors […] the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”