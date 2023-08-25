Polo G arrested on robbery, kidnapping and assault charges

Polo G has been arrested in California due to an incident allegedly involving his younger brother, the rapper Trench Baby.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, at 8:30am on Wednesday, August 24, four robbery suspects were detained at a home in Chatsworth, California that was listed as the rapper’s current home address (via PEOPLE).

The LAPD spokesperson said police had arrived at the property with a search warrant. As reported by Pitchfork, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives showed up the home to arrest Trench Baby for robbery but ended up also charging the Chicagoan with possession of a short-barrel rifle after discovering guns within the residence.

A representative for the Burbank Police Department told Pitchfork that both brothers were arrested and charged for robbery, kidnapping and assault with deadly weapon. The charges came from an incident report that was filed back in April.

As TMZ reports, another reason for Polo G’s detainment is due to officers trying to determine if he had been harbouring a fugitive.

The Burbank Police Department representative stated that the rappers were released on a bail of $100,000 (£79,497) and are due in court on Thursday, October 26. The charges are currently pending review at the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Bradford M. Cohen, the attorney representing Polo G, shared statements to Pitchfork, TMZ and hip-hop magazine XXL.

“Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoe Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained,” Cohen told TMZ.

In an email sent to Pitchfork, Cohen said: “Regarding Burbank we are waiting additional information.

“Given that, the charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and purported knowledge of the police. The length of time between the alleged incident and the arrest is suspect. We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and the vindication our client.”

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.

“I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions,” the statement concluded.