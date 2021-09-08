Polo G arrested on weapons charges in Los Angeles

Polo G has been arrested for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm in Los Angeles, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

In information confirmed to TMZ, the Chicago rapper (real name Taurus Bartlett) was arrested on Monday afternoon (September 6) after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over.

Police didn’t reveal the reason for the stop but they reportedly found the rapper carrying a weapon. A male juvenile was also arrested alongside Polo G and booked on the same charge, TMZ reports.

It comes after Polo G was arrested by Miami police in June, with a report alleging he committed several offences including battery on an officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The Miami Herald wrote that the rapper was pulled over for an unspecified “traffic infraction” around 12.30am on June 12, leading to a physical conflict between the 22-year-old and officer Brandon Carrero.

Witnessing officer Joseph Acuna alleged that the two “ended up in a struggle on the ground”, with Carrero suffering blows to the head, chin, forehead and cheek during his attempt to handcuff Polo G.

Polo G allegedly threatened the arresting officer while in custody, shouting: “I will kill you, I swear I will use these fists to beat the shit out of you and knock your ass out.”

Meanwhile, Polo G joined Morray last month for a remix of the latter’s song ‘Trenches’, alongside a new music video.

The original version of ‘Trenches’ is lifted from Morray’s debut album ‘Street Sermons’, which was released back in April of last year. It included the singer and rapper’s breakout single ‘Quicksand’, which arrived in 2020.