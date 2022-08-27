Polo G pays tribute to Juice WRLD at Reading Festival 2022

Chicagoan viral rap star Polo G used his main stage set at Reading Festival 2022 last night (Friday August 26) to pay tribute to Juice WRLD.

Coming out on stage with just his DJ, the 23-year-old got the crowd to illuminate themselves with phone torches, invoking hysteria for his bass-driven trap hits. Ahead of ‘Martin & Gina’ track, he called out: “Where are all my sexy ladies at? If you’re a sexy lady, make some noise. This one goes out to you!”

Later, he asked his DJ to play SoundCloud rap star and former Big Read cover star Juice Wrld‘s ‘Armed And Dangerous’ in full, rapping along and inviting the crowd to do the same. AfterwardS, he briefly gives an earnest “R.I.P J Dawg, man” to acknowledge the lost life of the influential rapper.

Polo G’s set endED with his DJ playing the high-octane trio of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’, Sheck Wes’ ‘Mo Bamba’, and Travis Scott and Drake’s ‘Sicko Mode’, to get the crowd going and end on a high.

Reading 2022 continues today with performances from headliners Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon, as well as sets from Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC, AJ Tracey, Enter Shikari, Poppy and many more.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.