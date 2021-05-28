Polo G sets a release date for new album ‘Hall of Fame’

Following the album’s announcement earlier this month, Chicago rapper Polo G has officially locked in a release date for ‘Hall of Fame’.

His third album, Polo G – real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett – is set to release ‘Hall of Fame’ on June 11 through Columbia Records. It will feature the previously released singles ‘Epidemic’, ‘GNF (OKOKOK)’, ‘Rapstar’ and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Gang Gang’.

The announcement came in a video teaser posted to the rapper’s Instagram, in which the 22-year old explained, “My goals for ‘Hall of Fame’ was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before.”

The teaser closes with a snippet from an unreleased track, on which Polo hypes up fellow rapper Lil Wooski with the bars, “Lil Wooski ain’t your average teen / He see the opps, gon’ bang it out / He know exactly how to hit they block like this his favourite route.”

Watch the teaser for ‘Hall of Fame’ below:

In March, Polo G teamed up with Yungblud and KSI for the standalone single ‘Patience’. He also appeared on the track ‘Headshot’ with Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign, which appeared on the former’s latest album, ‘Destined 2 Win’.

‘Hall of Fame’ follows Polo’s 2020 album ‘The Goat’, which was accompanied by a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Polo G is set to take cuts from ‘Hall of Fame’ to the stage at a string of festivals throughout 2021, including the recently announced Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.