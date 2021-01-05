Pom Poko announce talk show to launch new album ‘Cheater’

Pom Poko have announced a special talk show to launch their upcoming new album ‘Cheater’.

The event will be held in place of the Norwegian band being able to tour in support of the release, which will arrive on January 15 via Bella Union.

The talk show will take place on January 13 and is described in a press release as “where Conan O’Brien/Letterman/Oprah meets The Muppet Show”.

Pom Poko will feature as the guests on the talk show and will give “unique live performances” of some of ‘Cheater’’s tracks. The stream will last for around 30 minutes and will cost $2 (£1.47) to access. It will also be available to watch for two weeks after the original broadcast.

Ticket buyers will also be given a link to the exclusive pre-sale for the band’s European tour, which is scheduled for late 2021 and will be announced next week. You can find more information and buy tickets here.

‘Cheater’ was originally due for release in November, but was postponed due to unexpected delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The record follows the group’s 2019 debut album ‘Birthday’, which NME described as “gloriously unhinged”.

“It’s a triumph of joy and instinct over good taste and common sense,” said the review. “You’ll love it, or you’ll hate it, you’ll have no idea what’s going on, but revel in the fact that a debut like this is allowed to exist.”

So far, the band have shared three songs from ‘Cheater’ in ‘Andrew’, ‘My Candidacy’ and ‘Like A Lady’.