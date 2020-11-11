Pom Poko question “what being a woman means” on full-on new single ‘Like A Lady’

Pom Poko have shared the colourful new video for new single ‘Like A Lady’. Check it out below.

Following on from recent singles ‘Andrew‘ and ‘My Candidacy‘, ‘Like A Lady’ is the latest taster of the Bella Union-signed Norwegian art-rockers second album ‘Cheater’ – which is due for release early next year.

“’Like A Lady’ actually started with a long, jam-like sort of noise-rock intro, but when it was time to record it our friend/engineer/co-producer Marcus Forsgren suggested more of a Breeders/grungy intro that we just went with on the fly,” said the band of the single.

Advertisement

“The lyrics for the song slowly grew out from just jamming together, and are about what makes, or what one thinks makes, a woman, what even being a woman means, and it’s also a kind of tribute to all the different ways of being a woman that are out there.”

‘Cheater’ is the follow-up to Pom Poko’s 2019 acclaimed debut ‘Birthday‘, which NME hailed as “gloriously unhinged”.

“It’s a triumph of joy and instinct over good taste and common sense,” read our review. “You’ll love it, or you’ll hate it, you’ll have no idea what’s going on, but revel in the fact that a debut like this is allowed to exist.”

Advertisement

Of the sonic change on their upcoming second album, singer Ragnhild Fangel said that the band “wanted to embrace our extremes a bit more”.

“In the production process I think we aimed more for some sort of contrast between the meticulously written and arranged songs and a more chaotic execution and recording, but also let ourselves explore the less frantic parts of the Pom Poko universe,” she said. “I think both in the more extreme and painful way, and in the sweet and lovely way, this album is kind of amplified.”

‘Cheater’ will be released on Bella Union on January 15, 2021.