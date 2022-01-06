Pom Poko have announced a new EP called ‘This Is Our House’ – listen to the song ‘Enduro Corner’ below.

The Norwegian group and NME 100 alumni will release the four-track collection on January 28 via Bella Union. It follows on from their 2019 debut album ‘Birthday’, which came ahead of last year’s ‘Cheater’.

“This EP is both an afterthought and a peek into the future for us,” Pom Poko said in a statement about the record.

“We are combining new recordings of old songs, old recordings of old songs and new recordings of new songs on it, and it’s kind of a demonstration of all the different identities we feel that Pom Poko can have; hammering fuzz-rock grooves, soft and yearning melodies and deconstructed noisy explorations.”

‘This Is Our House’ is previewed by the new single ‘Enduro Corner’, a “soft and mellow” number that was completed in Italy.

“We were working very hard, lots of hours every day, and watching movies almost every night,” the group explained of the inspiration behind the song.

“We watched a movie called Free Solo, about a guy climbing a huge mountain without any ropes, and Enduro Corner was the name of a part of the route he was climbing. This is quite a soft and mellow song for us, but we tried to shape it in an interesting way without it becoming too soft and without ruining the nice nerve we thought we had created.”

Pom Poko will showcase ‘This Is Our House’ on their 2022 UK headline tour, which kicks off later this month and runs into early February. The band will return to these shores in April after completing a run of North America dates (find ticket details here).

Pom Poko’s UK tour dates are as follows:

JANUARY 2022

31 – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Boileroom, Guildford

3 – Arts Centre, Norwich

4 – Esquires, Bedford

5 – Elsewhere, Margate

6 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

APRIL 2022

16 – Futurama, Liverpool

17 – Futurama, Liverpool

19 – The Crescent, York

20 – The Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent

21 – The Parish, Huddersfield

23 – Sound & Vision, Cambridge