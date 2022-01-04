Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to firearms conspiracy charge

Pooh Shiesty has pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge.

The charge stems from an October 2020 altercation in Florida, where the rapper, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams, allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the buttocks.

Following Pooh Shiesty’s guilty plea in a court in Miami, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges that could have resulted in a lifetime prison sentence including the most serious one alleging he fired a gun during the confrontation at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands on October 9, 2020.

He could now face eight years in prison, though Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis noted that such an outcome was not guaranteed, according to Rolling Stone.

Williams’ decision to strike a deal followed after the alleged victim shot in the buttocks, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, was indicted in Florida on suspicion of taking part in an elaborate bank-fraud scheme, the Miami Herald reported.

Williams has been in jail since he was arrested on June 9 this year in a separate incident involving a shooting in Miami.

He was indicted in the Landon Hotel case weeks later and ordered to be held without bail.

According to prosecutors, Williams allegedly drove a rented McLaren to the hotel the day of the alleged shooting to “purchase a pair of high-end athletic sneakers and marijuana.”

Video surveillance allegedly showed Williams pulling up to the hotel with another man described as his road manager riding shotgun and a third man following behind them in a black Mercedes Maybach.

After he accepted a bag of marijuana and examined a pair of sneakers, Williams allegedly pulled out a Draco subcompact weapon and ended up firing, hitting the alleged victim in the buttocks, investigators previously claimed.

As Williams drove off, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren, authorities claimed. Investigators said they linked the cash to the rapper by matching the full serial number on one of the recovered bills to a $100 bill shown on his Instagram account days before the alleged robbery.

NME has contacted a representative for Pooh Shiesty for comment.

Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane‘s label 1017 Records.