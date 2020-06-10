Check out ‘Pooneh Ghana and Friends’ charity t-shirt fundraiser featuring Idles, Courtney Barnett and Glass Animals

A new charity t-shirt fundraiser organised by photographer Pooneh Ghana has gone on sale, featuring the likes of Idles, Courtney Barnett and Glass Animals.

The ‘Pooneh Ghana and Friends T-shirt Collab Fundraiser’ will raise money for a large number of charities, including a slew of anti-racism organisations and those tackling the coronavirus outbreak, such as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

As well as the three aforementioned artists, the likes of Cage The Elephant, Sunflower Bean, The Big Moon, Pond and DIIV are all also featured in the charity t-shirt range, which will be on sale until July 31.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Ghana said: “Initially, the reason I organised this project was in response to coronavirus. But in light of the murder of George Floyd, yet another innocent black male murdered by a policeman/racist, and the overwhelming lack of support for poc who experience this type of violence every day of their lives, we’ve decided to expand the scope of this fundraiser to cover a wider range of causes and get more charities involved.”

Among the charities and organisations that are set to benefit from the fundraiser are the George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Black Lives Matter, with specific charities having been chosen by each artist that is featured in the t-shirt line.

You can check out the full range of t-shirts in the ‘Pooneh Ghana and Friends T-shirt Collab Fundraiser’ here.

Last week, Idles voiced their support for the ongoing protests for racial equality, asking those fans who cannot attend physical demonstrations to do so remotely via a virtual protest that was hosted by Black Lives Matter.