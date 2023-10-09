Pooping Unicorn toymaker settles Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ parody lawsuit

The makers behind a pooping unicorn toy have settled in a case with Black Eyed Peas over a ‘My Humps’ parody.

In January this year, Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management took legal action against MGA (the company behind Bratz) over alleged similarities between their 2005 track and one sung by the Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy.

According to the lawsuit, the toys sing a song called ‘My Poops’ at the push of its heart-shaped bellybutton. However, the track allegedly ripped off the rap group’s 2005 hit, ‘My Humps’.

Advertisement

Now, the two parties have reportedly reached “a settlement in principle” to resolve the lawsuit, according to Billboard.

In the original complaint made in January, BMG said that, in additional to copying musical elements, the unicorn song featured a lead vocalist who “sounds very similar” to Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie.

“My poops, my poops my poops my poops. Whatcha gonna do with all that poop, all that poop,” sings the toy.

“I drive my parents crazy, I do it every day,” it continues. On ‘My Humps’, Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie sings “I drive these brothers crazy, I do it on the daily.”

“Music, especially a hit song such as ‘My Humps,’ adds great value when incorporated into a product or used in a video advertisement, because it increases consumer recognizability, consumer engagement and attention to the product,” BMG wrote in the lawsuit. “The infringing work is so substantially similar to ‘My Humps’ that it is obvious that the infringing work was intentionally copied.”

Advertisement

Other recent high profile copyright cases have seen artists including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift involved in their own legal disputes.

Elsewhere, last year Will.i.am told NME that he was working on a new Black Eye Peas album. ”We’ve been working on it actively for the past months and keep recording while on the road,” he said.

In July he teamed up with Britney Spears on their new song ‘Mind Your Business’.