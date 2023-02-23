Pop culture world pay tribute to legendary football commentator John ‘Motty’ Motson

The pop culture world is paying tribute to John Motson, one of the most recognisable and legendary football commentators in history.

As reported by the BBC, Motson died today (February 23) aged 77. In a statement his family said: “It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

After a successful footballing career, Motson began commentating for the BBC in 1971, going on to become the voice of the game for half a decade before retiring in 2018.

In that time he commentated on 10 World Cups, nearly 30 FA Cup finals and 2,500 matches in total and became known as ‘the voice of football’.

The corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, said: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation – steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.

“Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.”

Others to pay tribute included football teams and stars from across the world, with former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher saying: “So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

Gary Lineker added: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

See a range of tributes to Motson below.

We are very sad to hear that John Motson has passed away. His iconic voice will always be synonymous with football. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP, Motty. pic.twitter.com/RUrUdvG2FD — The FA (@FA) February 23, 2023

John Motson. Oy. Feels impossible: a voice that, at one time, *was* football. RIP. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Motson. One of the greatest commentators of his generation, he was synonymous with so many of the beautiful game's most incredible moments. Rest in peace, John ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xr6R2lpYVV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2023

The voice of so many great United moments. We join the football world in mourning the passing of legendary commentator, John Motson. Rest in peace, Motty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GrKKwZMplg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2023

Others, meanwhile, are sharing clips of some of his most iconic commentary moments, which you can hear some of below.

John Motson made those specials Football moments even more special. Goosebumps. ❤️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/oBVMKxMbC6 — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) February 23, 2023

“Here’s Gascoigne, oh brilliant, oh yes! Oh yes!” We each have our own Motty moment. For me, it’ll forever be Euro 96 and Gazza’s genius. RIP John Motson. pic.twitter.com/1mTS6UcCsA — Sanny Rudravajhala (@SannyR1985) February 23, 2023

Up there as one of John Motson’s greatest commentaries🎙pic.twitter.com/3ExA40c1Bm — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 23, 2023

Motson is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.