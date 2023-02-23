NewsMusic News

Pop culture world pay tribute to legendary football commentator John ‘Motty’ Motson

Motson became a legend of the game across half a century of commentating on the biggest games in the world for the BBC

By Will Richards
John Motson
John Motson. Credit: AMA/Corbis via Getty Images.

The pop culture world is paying tribute to John Motson, one of the most recognisable and legendary football commentators in history.

As reported by the BBC, Motson died today (February 23) aged 77. In a statement his family said: “It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

After a successful footballing career, Motson began commentating for the BBC in 1971, going on to become the voice of the game for half a decade before retiring in 2018.

In that time he commentated on 10 World Cups, nearly 30 FA Cup finals and 2,500 matches in total and became known as ‘the voice of football’.

The corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, said: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation – steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.

“Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.”

Others to pay tribute included football teams and stars from across the world, with former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher saying: “So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

Gary Lineker added: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

See a range of tributes to Motson below.

Others, meanwhile, are sharing clips of some of his most iconic commentary moments, which you can hear some of below.

Motson is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.

