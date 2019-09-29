Pop queens Beyoncé and Adele have recorded a song together

The OneRepublic song also features Coldplay's Chris Martin on piano

Beyoncé and Adele have recorded a song for OneRepublic, the band’s lead singer has revealed.

Ryan Tedder said that the pair sing on a forthcoming track and are joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on piano.

The ‘Counting Stars’ singer appeared to let the news slip prematurely in a video interview filmed backstage at Global Citizen festival 2019. Tedder was talking to a reporter about his band’s new album, which is slated for release in 2020, before suddenly announcing that Beyoncé, Adele and Martin all feature on a song together.

“I don’t wanna talk….” Tedder is heard saying at the end before the footage cuts out.

The song will be the first time that Beyoncé and Adele have appeared on a track together. Beyoncé and Martin collaborated on Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ in 2015, which was the second single released from the band’s seventh studio album ‘A Head Full of Dreams’.

Adele’s fourth album is expected to arrive in time for Christmas – read a summary of the rumours and what we know here.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has unveiled a new documentary on the making of her ‘Lion King’-inspired album and Coldplay have been announced to play 10-hour charity show in 2020 for Global Citizen alongside Billie Eilish and Metallica.

OneRepublic’s upcoming fifth album will follow 2016’s ‘Oh My My’.