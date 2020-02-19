News Music News

US rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed

The rising rapper was reportedly shot and killed in the Hollywood Hills this morning (February 19)

Sam Moore
Pop Smoke (Picture: Getty)

US rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed.

The rising Brooklyn, New York musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was 20.

TMZ reports that Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of this morning (February 19). The outlet cites law enforcement sources, claiming that two men broke into Smoke’s house.

TMZ also reports that Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke (Picture: Getty)

Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson at the LAPD has confirmed the rapper’s death.

A press conference will be held by LAPD at 7:30AM local time (15:30PM UK time).

Tributes to Pop Smoke have begun pouring in on social media, including messages from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Quavo and 50 Cent being posted online — you can see a selection of the tributes to Pop Smoke below.

Sickening man 💔

Pop Smoke’s April 2019 break-out hit, ‘Welcome To The Party’, later led to separate remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta.

He also collaborated with Migos‘ Quavo on the track ‘Shake the Room’, while he also featured on the December-released ‘JackBoys’ album which was helmed by Travis Scott.

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, earlier this month.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

