US rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed.

The rising Brooklyn, New York musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was 20.

TMZ reports that Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of this morning (February 19). The outlet cites law enforcement sources, claiming that two men broke into Smoke’s house.

TMZ also reports that Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson at the LAPD has confirmed the rapper’s death.

A press conference will be held by LAPD at 7:30AM local time (15:30PM UK time).

Tributes to Pop Smoke have begun pouring in on social media, including messages from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Quavo and 50 Cent being posted online — you can see a selection of the tributes to Pop Smoke below.

We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Wow RIP Pop Smoke!! He was just getting started!! Envious people!! Sometimes success can really be your downfall which is so not fair!! Something really strange is happening in the air..everyone keeps dying unexpectedly it’s so sad 💔 — #RIPCARMEN 💔 (@LadyLeshurr) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke. The world is crazy man. Full of jealousy and hate. Find your happy and go ghost on the world. Never give them too much information. Keep to yourself and your space! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 19, 2020

R.I.P Pop Smoke, I cant believe this…💔 — WIZARD OF WANO (@Che_Lingo) February 19, 2020

Rest In Peace POP SMOKE 🙏🏽 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) February 19, 2020

RIP POP SMOKE DAMN — 🅿️i'erre 🅱️ourne (@pierrebourne) February 19, 2020

Shocked and disgusted about the murder of Pop Smoke. I cannot believe we are here again. Heartbreaking. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke, made it out of the hood , was the connecting link between UK Drill and NY Hip Hop , was making a name for himself , but somebody had to hate. Smh — Gianni Lee (@giannilee) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke’s April 2019 break-out hit, ‘Welcome To The Party’, later led to separate remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta.

He also collaborated with Migos‘ Quavo on the track ‘Shake the Room’, while he also featured on the December-released ‘JackBoys’ album which was helmed by Travis Scott.

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, earlier this month.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.