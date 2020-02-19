US rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed.

The rising Brooklyn, New York musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was 20.

TMZ reports that Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of this morning (February 19). The outlet cites law enforcement sources, claiming that two men broke into Smoke’s house.

TMZ also reports that Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson at the LAPD has confirmed the rapper’s death.

A press conference will be held by LAPD at 7:30AM local time (15:30PM UK time).

Tributes to Pop Smoke have begun pouring in on social media — you can see a selection of those below.

Pop Smoke was 20 years oldddddd… and so fuckin nice…. and talented!!!!!! i am sooooo SORRY!!!! this so sad… wow wow… what is happening.. fuckin wow — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

RIP POP SMOKE DAMN — 🅿️i'erre 🅱️ourne (@pierrebourne) February 19, 2020

Shocked and disgusted about the murder of Pop Smoke. I cannot believe we are here again. Heartbreaking. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke, made it out of the hood , was the connecting link between UK Drill and NY Hip Hop , was making a name for himself , but somebody had to hate. Smh — Gianni Lee (@giannilee) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, earlier this month.

His April 2019 break-out hit, ‘Welcome To The Party’, later led to separate remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta. He also collaborated with Migos‘ Quavo on the track ‘Shake the Room’, while he also featured on the December-released ‘JackBoys’ album which was helmed by Travis Scott.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.