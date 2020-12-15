Pop Smoke named SoundCloud’s most popular artist of 2020

Pop Smoke has been named as SoundCloud’s most-streamed artist of 2020.

The late New York rapper, who was killed back in February aged 20, was named as the streaming platform’s most popular artist this year during their annual PlayBack summary.

SoundCloud say that Smoke was “beloved by the SoundCloud community and they continue to show it”, revealing that his music was streamed over 191,500,188 times in 2020.

65 Pop Smoke tracks are currently available to listen to on SoundCloud, with the late rapper boasting 409,000 followers on the platform. His track ‘For The Night’ accounted for 40 million streams alone.

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ was posthumously released back in July and featured the likes of Quavo, DaBaby and Future.

Smoke’s manager Steven Victor claimed the same month that further posthumous releases are in the pipeline, including “a project Pop, 808 Melo, AXL Beats and Rico Beats were working on”.

A deluxe version of ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, which added 15 new tracks, was subsequently released in July.

Last week, it was confirmed that Pop Smoke will make his posthumous film debut in the upcoming film Boogie, which has been directed by Fresh Off The Boat author Eddie Huang.