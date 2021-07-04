Pop Smoke offers advice to fans in ‘Outro’ to second posthumous album

The ‘Outro’ track for Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album has been released and features the late rapper sharing advice for fans.

The star – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

The new posthumous record is set to be released on July 16 and has now been confirmed to be a self-titled album. ‘Outro’ has also been shared, which takes the form of a voice recording of Jackson.

“That’s why we try to tell the young n****s like, stay focused, you understand?” he says on the track. “You know what I’m saying, keep you mind straight on the prize. Don’t let nothing get in between.

“Focus up. You’ve got to be fully focused. You can’t let shit get in between you and your goal.”

Towards the end of the 30-second track, he adds: “You tell them n****s ‘Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon’.’’ The latter words formed the title of Jackson’s first posthumous album, which was released last July.

Last month, Migos’ Quavo told NME he had worked with Pop Smoke before his death and was planning to release the tracks they had collaborated on.

Quavo said of Pop Smoke: “He was a very quick learner who always wanted to learn and soak it up. We developed a good bond. We were meant to do an album together called ‘Huncho and The Woo’.”

He added that what they were working on would still see the light of day one day. “We’re still going to use [those songs] and drop them,” he explained. “We had started working on it in London with DJ Mustard.”