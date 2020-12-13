Pop Smoke set to make posthumous acting debut in upcoming film ‘Boogie’

Pop Smoke will make his posthumous film debut in the upcoming film Boogie, set to arrive next year.

The film, which will be released on March 5, follows high-school student Alfred “Boogie” Chin – played by Taylor Takahashi – who has dreams of becoming a basketball star. Pop Smoke takes on the role of Chin’s on-court rival, Monk.

Boogie will also feature unreleased music from the late rapper, as well as a cameo from fellow New York MC, Dave East.

“He gave me a thousand percent,” Eddie Huang, the film’s director, told The New York Times. “They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row. Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record.”

He added: “All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing ‘The Woo’ dance. It was pretty special.”

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during an alleged break-in at the house he was staying in in the Hollywood Hills on February 19 this year. He was 20 years old.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke‘s manager has confirmed that further posthumous projects from the rapper are in the works, following the release of this year’s ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’.

Replying to a fan on Instagram, his manager Steven Victor revealed that new Pop Smoke music is in the pipeline.

“i don’t wanna seem needy but is there gonna be more posthumous pop smoke albums?” a fan wrote a post shared by Victor to mark the rapper’s birthday. “need more classics from him down the line.”

Victor responded: “There will be. Also a project pop, melo, axl & ricobeats were working on.”