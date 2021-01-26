Pop Smoke set to posthumously feature on Fredo’s new album

Pop Smoke is set to posthumously feature on Fredo‘s forthcoming new album ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’.

Announced last week, the record is set to be released by the west London rapper on Friday (January 29).

Sharing more details about ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ on Sunday (January 24), Fredo announced the tracklist for the album and confirmed that a posthumous Smoke feature will be heard on the track ‘Burner On Deck’. Young Adz will also feature on that song.

Elsewhere on the album Summer Walker will guest on ‘Ready’, while Dave will feature on the track ‘Money Talks’. You can see a trailer for ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ and the tracklist in the below Instagram post.

“I want to apologise for the wait,” Fredo said in a statement about his album. “I had a whole different style album that didn’t really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can’t not be happy inside even if stuff’s going on but it’s not like that. I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn’t really explain me.

“I don’t want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they’re not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends.”

Last week saw the release of latest trailer for the film Boogie, which stars Pop Smoke in a role filmed before his death.