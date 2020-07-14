GAMING  

Pop Smoke: Two of the suspects in rapper’s murder case could face death penalty

Four suspects — two men and two juveniles — have been charged with the murder of the rapper during an alleged robbery

By Sam Moore
Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke (Picture: Getty)

Two of the suspects who have been charged with murder over the killing of Pop Smoke could face the death penalty if convicted.

Last week, five arrests were made in connection with Smoke’s death. The rising New York rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during an alleged break-in at the house he was staying in in the Hollywood Hills on February 19 this year. He was 20.

Yesterday (July 13), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges for four of the suspects in a press release.

Two adult men, Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers, have been charged with murder during a robbery and a burglary. If convicted as charged, both Walker and Rodgers face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date,” the press release states.

The D.A.’s Office has also charged two unnamed juvenile males (aged 17 and 15) with one count of murder and robbery each.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the press release concluded.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was released. The record includes guest features by the likes of Future, Quavo and Roddy Ricch.

