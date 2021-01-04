Pop Smoke’s brother addresses alleged threats made against the rapper before his death

Obasi Jackson has said it “bothers” him that his late brother, Pop Smoke, didn’t travel with tighter security after receiving death threats.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, died last February aged 20 when assailants broke into his home and fatally shot him. A number of suspects have been apprehended while a case against them builds.

Now, Pop’s brother has opened up about feeling perplexed about his brother’s relaxed security detail at a time when the rapper was allegedly receiving “a lot of threats on his life”.

“All of that stuff he went through, it was just – there was a time when he went through a situation where people would put him down and count him out,” Obasi said. “There was a lot of threats on his life because of that,” Obasi said on Peace Of Mind With Taraji for Facebook Watch.

“People were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from. I didn’t think that anybody would do that and it’s just a lot that goes into it,” he said.

Peace of Mind with Taraji | Sneak Peek Episode 4 Tune in to Peace of Mind with Taraji now. Stream free on Facebook Watch. Posted by Taraji P. Henson on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Obasi added that he struggles to make sense of why his brother didn’t have proper protection. “You go out there with no security. I’m just like, I can’t even fathom,” he said.

“It’s mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security. That still plays on my mind. That just don’t make no sense. So, I don’t wanna point fingers, that’s not who I am as a person, but the truth is what the truth is and that’s something that bothers me.”

Elsewhere in the episode Obasi spoke about tragedies that have occurred in hip-hop, including other artists who’ve died at the hands of gun violence. “Where does this stop? It’s not just Pop Smoke. It’s not just King Von. It’s not just Nipsey [Hussle],” he said.

Meanwhile, a new video has been shared for Pop Smoke‘s ‘What You Know Bout Love’.