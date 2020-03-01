Pop Smoke‘s family have paid tribute to the late rapper in a new statement.

The 20 year-old rapper was shot and killed at his home in Los Angeles, California on February 19.

During the statement, Pop Smoke’s (real name Bashar Jackson) family called for “respect and responsible reporting” while they grieve their son.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support,” the statement begins. “Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend.”

“Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.

“Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

In the wake of Pop Smoke’s death, a number of artists have paid tribute to him. Tributes poured in from Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and more.

Joey Bada$$ shared a new freestyle commemorating Smoke on Instagram, while Pusha T has pulled ‘Hunting Season’ from streaming services out of respect for the late rapper, writing: “The hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t setting well with me.”