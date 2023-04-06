Poppy and PVRIS announce co-headline North American tour

Poppy and PVRIS have teamed up together to announce The Godless/Goddess co-headline tour in North America. See dates and ticket details below.

The pair took to social media to share details of the tour, including that support will be coming from rapper Tommy Genesis – who just appeared on Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard‘ – and rising indie-rock band Pom Pom Squad.

PVRIS posted a photo on Twitter with the caption: “PVRIS and Poppy invite you to The Godless/Goddess Tour across North America this summer. Pre-sale begins this Thursday.”

The tour kicks off in mid-August in Seattle and makes its way to the east coast until mid-September The pre-sale kicks off today (Thursday April 6) at 10AM. local time. Click here for tickets and check out the dates below

AUGUST

18 – Seattle, WA

19 – Portland, OR

22 – San Francisco, CA

24 – Los Angeles, CA

25 – Tempe, AZ

26 – Las Vegas, NV

28 – Salt Lake City, UT

29 – Denver, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – San Antonio, TX

2 – Houston, TX

3 – Oklahoma City, OK

6 – Kansas City, MO

7 – Minneapolis, MN

9 – St. Louis, MO

10 – Columbus, OH

13 – Pittsburgh, PA

14 – Cleveland, OH

15 – Toronto, ON

Both artists have recently released new music. Poppy’s ‘Church Outfit’ came out this week. The release marks a new era for the singer – straying away from her previous metal sound and into the world of electro-dance.

PVRIS recently announced details of their fourth album and shared its first single ‘Good Enemy’.

Speaking about the new album, vocalist Lynn Gunn said: “‘Evergreen’ is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

She added: “It’s not my job as an artist to cater to certain trends or people’s nostalgia, I have to follow what I feel compelled to follow and do my best to uncover what truths and messages I can find within that. I have to always embrace the risks of change and trust that each stage of my music’s life will resonate with whoever it’s meant to.”

Meanwhile, Speaking to NME last year about the band’s fourth album, PVRIS frontwoman Lynn Gunn said: “I’ve been trying to think less in terms of eras, and just [on] what’s happening in the moment.

“In the last few years, there’s been a lot of pressure on artists and bands to have a defined “era”, and there’s so many in-between moments that are also so crucial.”

This winter, PVRIS will support Fall Out Boy on their UK arena tour behind their new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.