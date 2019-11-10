Poppy announces tickets for her mega 36-date ‘I Disagree’ world tour

It'll include stops in London, Birmingham and Manchester

Poppy has announced that tickets for her mega 36-date 2020 world tour in support of her upcoming new album ‘I Disagree’ are now available.

Set for release on January 10 2020, ‘I Disagree’ is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’ – and will see the singer exploring the darker side of her sound.

Speaking on her new album, Poppy told NME:“I try to channel all of my anger steam into my art and maintain some form of composure.”

Starting in San Francisco on January 22 and ending in Madrid on March 30, the ‘I Disagree’ tour will make stops in Manchester (March 12), Glasgow (March 13), Birmingham (March 14) and London (March 15).

See the full tour schedule below:

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Last month, Poppy popped over to the UK for a very special edition of Girls To The Front, NME‘s night celebrating the best in female and non-binary talent.

Previous Girls To The Front events have seen the Charli XCX-created glam punk phenomenon Nasty Cherry make their UK debut, and the likes of Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, and Black Honey have all performed at the night hosted at London’s Shacklewell Arms.