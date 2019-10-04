Poppy announces new album ‘I Disagree’ and releases hard-hitting title track

Poppy goes prog...

Poppy has announced details of her anticipated third album ‘I Disagree’, as well as sharing the record’s title track.

Set for release on January 10 2020, the record is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’ – and sees the singer exploring the darker side of her sound.

It’s evident in the newly released title track, which sees Poppy’s bubblegum vocals being contrasted against hard-hitting prog-rock guitars.

The title track is the second preview of the upcoming album, after ‘Concrete’ arrived back in August.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival last Summer, Poppy also described how the record was motivated by an apparent need for destruction.

“Well, now I have decided that it would be nice to light things on fire and destroy the rest of what was remaining previously,” she said. “We rebuild at the end, but we can talk about that later.”

Fans will get a chance to hear the tracks when Poppy returns to the UK on October 31 for NME’s Ghouls To The Front event.

Taking place at East London’s Shacklewell Arms on Halloween, it’s set to be a festive spin on our Girls To The Front series. Tickets are free and you can get them here.