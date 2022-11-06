Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”

Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”.

Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed to go ahead in November before a support slot with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction forced her to push the European headline shows from November to December.

On Friday (November 4), Poppy announced that she would now be cancelling a majority of those shows.

“We have considered all options and unfortunately, we need to cancel a few European dates on the Never Find My Place tour. This isn’t a decision that came easy – with the current climate of the world and the difficulty it presents to touring musicians it makes it nearly impossible for us in the US to get over to most of Europe,” said Poppy.

“Refunds will be issued to you from your point of purchase. Apologies to you over this inconvenience – but it is unfortunately out of my hands. Everyone who knows me, knows how much I adore playing shows and getting to see you. Here’s to a fresh ‘23,” she added.

Poppy then confirmed the UK leg of the tour would still be going ahead, as would a one-off headline show in Amsterdam on December 2, 2022.

The cancelled dates are as follows:

DECEMBER

04 – Paris, France

07 – Madrid, Spain

08 – Toulouse, France

13 – Munich, Germany

14 – Vienna, Austria

15 – Berlin, Germany

17 – Hannover, Germany

19 – Hamburg, Germany

21 – Cologne, Germany

Poppy’s new Never Find My Place tour will visit:

NOVEMBER 2022

26 – Bristol, SWX

27 – London, Shepherds Bush Empire

28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

29 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

30 – Glasgow, SWG3

DECEMBER

02 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

It comes as the likes of Animal Collective, Santigold and SOHN have all been forced to cancel tours in recent months due to to post-pandemic landscape.

Poppy released fourth album ‘Flux‘ last September and following an appearance at Reading & Leeds Festivals, confirmed new EP ‘Stagger‘.

Speaking to NME about the record, which was released last month, Poppy said: “Well the EP is consisting of four songs and I just feel like they are a mini-chapter in my life. I wrote the songs in December of last year, so it’s taken them a moment to come out and I’m really excited about it.”