Poppy confirms rescheduled UK and European tour dates

Poppy has confirmed the rescheduled dates for the UK and European legs of her ‘I Disagree’ tour.

The US pop star was forced to postpone the run of shows, which were originally scheduled to begin in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I Disagree UK / EU tour is back,” she told fans on Twitter earlier today (April 17), advising them that tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on Monday (April 20). The tour will now begin in Madrid on November 19 and will arrive in the UK with a gig in Newcastle on December 7.

I Disagree UK / EU tour is back. On sale Monday 10AM UK / 11AM EU @ https://t.co/3z2NC5zxeB pic.twitter.com/cyOQkSSsd0 — Poppy (@poppy) April 17, 2020

The rescheduled ‘I Disagree’ tour dates are as follows:

November 2020

19 – Madrid, Cool

20 – Salamandra, L’hospitalet De Llobregat

23 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31

24 – Vienna, Flex

25 – Zurich, Dynamo

26 – Munich, Strom

28 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

29 – Hamburg, Grüenspan

December 2020

1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

2 – Bochum, Zeche Bochum

5 – Paris, Trabendo

7 – Newcastle, Riverside

9 – Glasgow, Garage

10 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

11 – Bristol, SWX

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – London, O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

The star is also due to support Deftones on their upcoming North American tour, set to begin in Portland, Oregon on July 27. At the time of writing, there has been no announced changes to the dates.

Poppy released her latest album, ‘I Disagree’, in January 2020. In a four-star review, NME said: “[This] is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.

“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”