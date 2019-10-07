Poppy for NME’s Girls To The Front Halloween special: Ghouls To The Front

Get your free tickets now for a spooky old time.

Poppy has been confirmed as the next headliner of NME‘s Girls To The Front night – on our Halloween special, Ghouls To The Front. Get your free tickets here.

Last month saw the Charli XCX-created glam punk phenomenon Nasty Cherry make their UK debut at Girls To The Front at London’s Shacklewell Arms – following in the footsteps of previous GTTF performers Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, and Black Honey among others.

Girls To The Front aims to showcase female and non-binary artists as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders. Now, as she gears up to drop her anticipated third album ‘I Disagree‘, Poppy will be coming to NME‘s Girls The Front at The Shacklewell Arms on Thursday, October 31.

NME DJs will be spinning Halloween bangers from 7pm, and fancy dress encouraged to truly get into the Halloween spirit. Free tickets are available here.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2019, Poppy also described how her new record was motivated by an apparent need for destruction.

“Well, now I have decided that it would be nice to light things on fire and destroy the rest of what was remaining previously,” she said. “We rebuild at the end, but we can talk about that later.”