Poppy on her new EP ‘Stagger’: “I just feel like it’s a mini-chapter in my life”

Poppy caught up with NME at Reading Festival 2022 to tell us what to expect from her upcoming EP ‘Stagger’. Watch our video interview with the nu-metal star above.

Before making her main stage debut, the nu-metal star confirmed that her next record will be a four-track EP called ‘Stagger’ – following on from her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Flux‘ – and should be out by October.

“Well the EP is consisting of four songs and I just feel like they are a mini-chapter in my life,” she told NME. “I wrote the songs in December of last year, so it’s taken them a moment to come out and I’m really excited about it.”

Poppy also opened up about feeling like an outsider, and letting that shine during her performances. Asked what to expect from her set at R+L, she replied: “That’s a very broad-reaching question, and the fact that other people like it as well is very heart-warming.

“I don’t think you need to necessarily find your place in life to be happy, and I think always having a seek, search, exploration, exploratory mentality about it is the journey. Steps are a part of the picture, and you don’t need to find one specific place. You can be in many places.”

Asked what advice she has for those who feel like outsiders, she said: “You’ll be fine if you never find your place.”

