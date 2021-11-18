Poppy launches new virtual universe with ‘PoppySphere’ Metaverse app

Poppy has launched a brand new Metaverse app for iOS and Android called ‘PoppySphere’.

Developed in partnership with HIFI Lab, the pop star’s new app presents “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation”.

Users can customise their own avatar and text chat as they explore the depths of Poppy’s virtual space, playing games and making connections with fellow fans around the world.

Advertisement

“I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse,” Poppy said in a statement. “A fully customisable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one.”

She added: “The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”

Coming on the heels of Poppy’s new album ‘Flux’, the app sees fans able to submit music for different rooms, games for the arcade, featured wall art to provide decor, or even design whole rooms. Featured content can even earn creators exclusive gifts.

“We’re really interested in the true direct-to-fan connection,” explained HIFI Labs CEO Joe Barham. “We love working with artists who view the cutting edge as an opportunity and our focus is on helping artists build their own platforms to create the best possible relationship with fans.”

In September, Poppy launched Roblox’s new ‘Listening Parties’ feature, making ‘Flux’ available through “all of the [Roblox] experiences” and participating in a Q&A on the platform.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the pop star’s latest album, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.”

Meanwhile, Poppy teamed up with HEALTH last month for a new collaboration entitled ‘Dead Flowers’ – you can listen to it here.