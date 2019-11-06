Watch Poppy’s sinister official video for new track ‘Bloodmoney’

It's the latest offering from 'I Disagree'

Poppy has released a new single called ‘Bloodmoney’ along with its surreal official video – watch below.

The Los Angeles artist is set to release her third album ‘I Disagree‘ in January, and has already previewed the project with its title track and ‘Concrete’. It follows on from 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’.

Now, Poppy has shared another glimpse at the upcoming LP with the twisted sounds of ‘Bloodmoney’. “What do you believe when everyone is watching/ What do you believe when nobody is watching,” Poppy asks at the top of the track, which contains eardrum-rupturing bass and heavy drums.

With the track carrying religious themes throughout, the accompanying video sees Poppy – dressed in an all-white – stand in front of a red neon crucifix before ascending into the air. Elsewhere, she furiously battles with a number of figures donning black boilersuits.

Today’s release of ‘Bloodmoney’ comes after Poppy announced a UK and European tour for 2020. Last month, she confirmed that live shows will take place in various cities across the country in March, before she heads over to Europe later that month.

MARCH

12 Academy 2 – Manchester

13 Cathouse – Glasgow

14 O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham

15 Heaven – London

17 Melkweg – Amsterdam

18 Orangerie – Brussels

20 Le Trabendo – Paris

21 Zeche – Bochum

22 Columbia Theater – Berlin

24 Backstage Halle – Munich

25 Santeria – Milan

26 Flex – Vienna

27 Plaza – Zurich

29 Sala Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona

30 Sala Caracol – Madrid

Last week saw Poppy make a spooky Halloween appearance at NME’s Ghouls To The Front event. The show, which was held at Dalston’s The Shacklewell Arms, saw the pop-rock provocateur appear behind the decks at the venue.