Poppy postpones European tour due to coronavirus response

Poppy has postponed the European leg of her ‘I Disagree’ tour, citing local government responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer was due to play at Manchester’s Academy 2 this Thursday (12 March).

Posting on Twitter, Poppy said: “Due to several local governments in Europe shutting down live engagements, I am being forced to postpone the UK and EU leg of my I DISAGREE tour.”

Advertisement

She added that tickets will remain valid and rescheduled dates will be arranged “as soon as possible.” See the tweet below.

Poppy’s announcement arrives as numerous artists are having to make similar decisions due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to NME today (March 10), the Music Venue Trust said that it had surveyed their many grassroots venue members across the UK and found that 40.1% of them had noticed identifiable downturn in gross income over the past week, while 37.7% had noticed an increased number of fans buying tickets but not coming to gigs, and that 19.1% of venues have had shows cancelled.

Last month (February 11), Poppy was announced as one of the support acts on Deftones’ huge US tour, alongside Gojira.

Advertisement

The new run of dates begin on July 27 in Portland, Oregon at the Theatre Of The Clouds, before running through the entirety of August and finishing up in Denver at Pepsi Center on September 5. All of the summer dates are still currently set to go ahead.

In a four-star review of the Poppy’s debut album, NME said: “‘I Disagree’ is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.

“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”