Poppy releases surprise new five-track EP ‘EAT’

Poppy has dropped a surprise new five-track EP called ‘EAT – NXT Soundtrack’ – you can listen to it below.

Released as part of a special partnership between the WWE and Sumerian Records, Poppy announced the new project during an appearance on last night’s (June 8) WWE’s global NXT TV program.

Made up of five new tracks, the EP includes the previously teased songs ‘EAT’, which was first debuted during Poppy’s Grammy performance in March, and ‘Say Cheese’, which she previewed in an NXT performance in April.

The EP also includes ‘Dark Dark World’, which will appear as the theme song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday (June 13), and her cover of Jack Off Jill’s ‘Fear Of Dying’.

You can listen to ‘EAT’ in full below:

While some might think that Poppy’s partnership with the WWE came out of left field, those who follow the singer closely will know she’s turned in a steady series of performances on WWE NXT over the past year.

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, said in a statement. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP ‘EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK’ has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, added: “NXT is all about individuality and building characters and Poppy has built her own brand in a similar fashion to become the world-renowned artist she is today. Releasing her new EP ‘EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK’ during NXT television adds another unique layer to our longstanding partnership.”

Poppy revealed back in December that she had almost finished her next album, saying it has a “completely different sonic vibe” to her 2020 LP ‘I Disagree’.

She also said that the record has been produced by an unnamed collaborator who she described as “someone I really respect and have wanted to work with for a number of years”.