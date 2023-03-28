Poppy has announced her return with the teaser and release date for her new single ‘Church Outfit’.

The singer shared an Instagram post of her in front of a brick wall wearing an all-white outfit with the caption “Church Outfit available April 4 at 12 AM ET.” She also teased a snippet of the video on TikTok.

In a recent interview with GRAZIA, Poppy shared that this new era “started because I wanted to have videos that incorporated my dance background”, seemingly moving on the her rock-based 2021 album ‘Flux‘.

She added that she worked in a backwards way focusing on specific aesthetic elements and created the music around those ideas.

Quickly after the release of her EP ‘Stagger’, the singer began suggesting new music was on the way. She wiped her Instagram, leaving an eerie teaser video of her in a coffin screaming something incomprehensible.

The video’s equally eerie caption read “this is the dress I want to be buried in…” which are now known to be lyrics to ‘Church Outfit’.

Last year, Poppy caught up with NME at Reading Festival where she opened up about feeling like an outsider, and letting that shine during her performances.

“I don’t think you need to necessarily find your place in life to be happy, and I think always having a seek, search, exploration, exploratory mentality about it is the journey,” she said. “Steps are a part of the picture, and you don’t need to find one specific place. You can be in many places.”

In a four-star review of her 2021 album ‘Flux’, NME described it as “a rare glimpse of the ‘real’ Poppy, doing so would stumble into the misconception that pop music is somehow less gritty or worthy than rock, and it’s not quite what this album is about.

“Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.”