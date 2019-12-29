Poppy parts ways with Titanic Sinclair, accuses him of “manipulative patterns”

Poppy has announced that she has parted ways with creative partner Titanic Sinclair.

The 24-year-old singer posted a letter on her social media accounts detailing her past relationship with the producer. “I grappled with the thought of making this statement but I decided to do this to set the record straight,” Poppy’s statement begins, before saying that their professional breakup was a “long time coming.”

“The reason I am making this statement is due to the amount of misinformation online about me and my character and I owe it to myself to clear a few things up,” she adds.

Advertisement

The post continues: “I met this person at a young age and things were seemingly good for a while until echoes from his past were too loud to ignore.

“I was never ‘an accomplice’ to this person’s past actions like some believe – I was a person who suffered similar wrong doings as one of his former partners brought to light.”

Poppy then claimed that he “glamorizes suicide” and has used it in the past to manipulate her. “As a grab for attention he messaged fans before he tried hanging himself while I was on tour with an item that belonged to me,” she writes, before adding that he has recently used her former friends “as his next experiment repeating manipulative patterns he has for years.”

“I was trapped in a mess that I needed to dig my way out of – and like I always do, I figured out how to handle it,” she adds.

Read Poppy’s full statement below:

Advertisement

The news comes almost a year after the pair settled a lawsuit with fellow musician Mars Argo, who accused Sinclair of replicating her “Mars Argo” identity and music to create Poppy.

Last year also saw a feud erupt after Poppy accused Grimes of ‘bullying‘ over the release of their collaboration ‘Play Destroy’. Grimes later denied the accusations, claiming that she was forced into a “disgusting situation”.

Meanwhile, Poppy will embark on a mega 36-date 2020 world tour in support of her upcoming new album ‘I Disagree’.

Starting in San Francisco on January 22 and ending in Madrid on March 30, the ‘I Disagree’ tour will make stops in Manchester (March 12), Glasgow (March 13), Birmingham (March 14) and London (March 15).

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: