Poppy to close out ‘I Disagree’ era with global livestream event

Poppy has announced that she will be putting on a livestream event called The Last Disagreement later this month.

Taking place on April 24, the special one-off global virtual event will mark the end of the singer’s ‘I Disagree’ era, which included an album of the same name.

Released in January last year, NME‘s Ali Shutler called the album Poppy’s “most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion”.

Advertisement

The four-star review continued: “While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy. It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”

It’s not clear as to whether The Last Disagreement is the title of Poppy’s upcoming new album, but in December she revealed that she had almost finished the album, stating that it has a “completely different sonic vibe”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic cutting her ‘I Disagree’ tour short, Poppy’s upcoming virtual gig will be the first time many fans will have an opportunity to witness her creative vision come to life, as she performs songs from the album for the first time since 2020.

See Poppy’s announcement for The Last Disagreement below:

The Last Disagreement – 24th of April – on sale now https://t.co/YKWvljvGKq pic.twitter.com/6CDWX0xnrX — Poppy (@poppy) April 7, 2021

The Last Disagreement will be broadcast via VEEPS on April 24 at 9pm GMT (4pm ET) – get tickets for the event here.

Advertisement

It comes after Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’ last month at this year’s Grammy Awards premiere ceremony.

The appearance marked Poppy’s first time performing at the awards as well as being nominated for one. She was in the running for Best Metal Performance for her song ‘Bloodmoney’, which was handed out after her appearance.

Body Count took home the trophy, while Code Orange, In This Moment and Power Trip were also nominated in the category.