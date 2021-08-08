Poppy unveils details of huge new ‘Flex’ world tour

Poppy has unveiled details of a huge world tour in support of upcoming new album, ‘Flex’.

Poppy announced the new album on July 30, just one month after she released the surprise EP, ‘Eat’.

The Massachusetts singer-songwriter will be touring the US later this year before heading over to the UK and Europe in early 2022. You can buy tickets for the gigs here.

In the UK, Poppy will be playing dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London – check out the full list of UK dates below.

Poppy UK Tour Dates – January 2022

10 Bristol – The Marble Factory

11 Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers

13 Birmingham – O2 Institute

14 Manchester – Ritz

15 London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Poppy’s new album will arrive on September 24 via Sumerian. ‘Flux’ will mark “yet another artistic leap for the ever-evolving musician, featuring a stream-lined songwriting approach that puts her indelible earworm melodies at the foreground of a kaleidoscopic mosaic of overdriven guitars,” according to a press release.

The album has been produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Air, St. Vincent), who had Poppy and her band record live to tape in order to achieve an organic feel.

To accompany the announcement, Poppy shared a music video for the album’s title track, which she directed herself. The clip features a pastel dream world constructed by Australian visual/sculpture artist Pip & Pop.

Poppy released her latest album, ‘I Disagree’, in January 2020. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘I Disagree’ is [Poppy’s] most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.

“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”