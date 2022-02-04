Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson announces memoir

Porcupine Tree‘s Steven Wilson has announced that he will be releasing a new book about his life in the spring.

Titled Limited Edition Of One, the autobiography is set to take a deep dive inside the story of Porcupine Tree’s ascent from teenage shredders to Grammy-winning prog-rock heroes, as well as Wilson’s subsequent solo career.

“Limited Edition Of One is unlike any other music book you will ever have read,” the official synopsis reads. “Part the long-awaited memoir of Steven Wilson: whose celebrated band Porcupine Tree began as teenage fiction before unintentionally evolving into a reality that encompassed Grammy-nominated records and sold-out shows around the world, before he set out for an even more successful solo career.

“Part the story of a twenty-first century artist who achieved chart-topping mainstream success without ever becoming part of the mainstream. From Abba to Stockhausen, via a collection of conversations and thought pieces on the art of listening, the rules of collaboration, lists of lists, personal stories, professional adventurism (including food, film, TV, modern art), old school rock stardom, how to negotiate an obsessive fanbase and survive on social media, and dream-fever storytelling.”

STEVEN WILSON – LIMITED EDITION OF ONE Unlike any other music book you will ever have read. SPECIAL EDITION (WITH CD) and STANDARD EDITION:https://t.co/u8DqDTOBLz pic.twitter.com/CoLxh9eVMq — Burning Shed (@burningshednews) February 3, 2022

Speaking about his decision to release a book, Wilson said (via Loudwire): “The more I thought about it, the more I realised my career has been unusual. How did I manage to do everything wrong but still end up on the front cover of magazines, headlining world tours and achieving Top 5 albums?”

He continued: “How did I attract such obsessive and fanatical fans, many of whom take everything I do or say very personally, which is simultaneously flattering but can also be tremendously frustrating? Even this I somehow cultivated without somehow meaning to. My accidental career.”

Limited Edition Of One arrives on April 7 via Constable. It will be available in both hardcover and ebook editions. You can pre-order a copy here.

News of the book comes three months after Porcupine Tree, who went on a hiatus in 2010, announced their return to music and a new album.

Due to arrive on June 24, ‘CLOSURE/CONTINUATION’ is the band’s 11th album, which they previewed in November with their first single, ‘Harridan’.

The band will also head out on a UK and European tour this autumn – see the list of dates below.

Porcupine Tree UK and European tour 2022:

OCTOBER

21 – GERMANY, Berlin, Max Schmelinghalle

23 – AUSTRIA, Vienna, Gasometer

24 – ITALY, Milan, Forum

27 – SWEDEN, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

28 – DENMARK, Copenhagen, Falkoner Theatre

30 – POLAND, Katowice, Spodek Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – FRANCE, Paris, Zenith

4 – GERMANY, Stuttgart, Porsche Arena

6 – GERMANY, Oberhausen, KP Arena

7 – NETHERLANDS, Amsterdam, Ziggodome

9 – SWITZERLAND, Zurich, Halle 622

11 – UK, London, SSE Arena Wembley